Dive into the world of web development with this $30-course bundle

Anyone who runs (or wants to run) his or her own business should have basic skills in building the back end of websites and apps. This $30 Back End Developer Bootcamp bundle will give you all the basic knowledge you need.

Each course will cover at least 30 hours of training by developer Avetis Ghukasyan, a full-stack web developer. In each course, you’ll learn by doing, so you learn the basics while creating your own .NET and C# applications. The course will also teach you how to tweak databases, write clean code, visualize problems in terms of objects, create database objects using the ASP.NET Core API, and more.

You will have access to tons of information with this course bundle, and you can work at your own pace. Additionally, you’ll have lifetime access to all of these classes from both your mobile and desktop. Normally the whole package costs $995, but for a limited time, it’s only $29.99.

