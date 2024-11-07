DJI’s new $229 Goggles N3 makes FPV flight more affordable

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

DJI’s Goggles N3 just crashed the FPV party, and I’m so here for it.

These budget-friendly goggles are less than half the price of their Goggles 3 big sibling, making FPV (First-Person View) drone flying way more accessible to newbies and folks on a budget.

The Goggles N3 packs a punch with a crisp 1080p screen and a 54-degree field of view. Plus, with the RC Motion 3 controller, you can pull off sick tricks like 360-degree flips and rolls with just a tilt of your head or flick of the wrist.

FPV for the People

Serious FPV enthusiasts might stick with the Avata 2 and Goggles 3 combo for that high-adrenaline fix, but for the rest of us, the Neo Motion Fly More Combo is a killer way to dip our toes into FPV.

It’s like a gateway drug, but, you know, legal and less likely to break the bank.

The Goggles N3 were designed with comfort in mind, even for glasses wearers. They’ve got a headband with an integrated battery for balanced weight and enough space for your specs, reports Engadget.

Plus, single-tap defogging keeps your view clear and crisp. Because let’s be real, who hasn’t dealt with foggy goggles ruining the vibe?

AR Features and Long Battery Life (Because You Won’t Want to Stop)

Image: DJI/KnowTechie

Here’s my favorite part. The Goggles N3 has some slick augmented reality (AR) features that let you adjust camera settings with the motion controller before your drone takes off or hovers.

Like DJI’s other goggles, the live feed can be shared with a connected smartphone, which can be a secondary spotter display. With the goggle’s battery fully charged, you’ll get nearly three hours of flight.

The DJI Goggles N3 is a smart play by DJI, opening up the world of FPV flight to a whole new market of curious folks who don’t want to spend a grand on the pricier alternatives.

The Goggles N3 are available now for $229, or you can snag them in a DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo for $449.

That combo includes the Neo selfie drone, RC Motion Controller 3, two extra batteries and charging hub, plus the Goggles N3 – all for less than the Goggles 3 alone.

