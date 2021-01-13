Do yourself a favor and buy this portable jump starter – it’s down to just $49 right now

Alright, we all know how much of a pain it can be to ask someone to borrow their jumper cables. In most cases, people don’t have one or are in a rush and quite honestly don’t want to help. Hey, it happens, but if you were more prepared, this would never happen.

This is where a portable jump starter comes into the mix, and right now, Amazon has a sweet deal on this monster of an option for just $49 with code 8QRPWTUU. This puppy typically sells for $80.

On top of a car/truck jump starter, you’re also getting an 18,000mAh power bank. That alone is worth the $49, but mainly, the peace of mind of never having to ask someone for a jumper cable is definitely worth the price of admission. Just be sure to enter code 8QRPWTUUat checkout to see the discount. You have until January 17 to take advantage of this coupon code. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.