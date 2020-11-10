Don’t buy a Slingbox – they’re going to be obsolete in 2 years

Do you plan on buying a Slingbox in the near future? Do you still own one? Well, we have some bad news. Sling Media, a Dish subsidiary, is discontinuing all of its Sling products and shutting down all of its servers sometime on or around November 9th, 2022. In other words, “ALL Slingbox devices and services will become inoperable,” says Sling.

Now, if you’re asking yourself: “What the heck is a Slingbox?” I’d have to say, that’s a fair question. Slingbox basically acts as a streaming device that brings all of your screens into one interface. Connect the Slingbox to your TV and DVR system, and then have it beam content to other screens in your home over an internet connection.

With the numerous amount of streaming channels available at our disposal, Slingbox is pretty irrelevant now, not to mention ancient. So it’s not too surprising to see them graciously bow out of the streaming game.

So why is Dish discontinuing all of its Slingbox products? The Verge found an illuminating explanation on the company’s FAQ page. Take a look for yourself:

Now, if you recently purchased one of these boxes, the company will still honor its one-year warranty and adds that “if you purchased your Slingbox from an authorized dealer in the United States or Canada and have a copy of the receipt, your warranty will be covered under the original terms and conditions.”

And if you’re still using your Slingbox, now is about the time you may want to stop. As Slashgear points out, “This is a period of time where the ending of development for products (especially software) means malicious parties can potentially gain a foothold in the security of said services. As Sling is ending services, they’ll be far less concerned with the concerns of users than they would have been in the distant past.”

Do you own a Slingbox? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

