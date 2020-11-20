Don’t sleep on this deal for the Somnox Sleep Robot for $100 off

We could all do with a good night’s sleep these days, but often the promise of a good rest is fleeting. You can do something about it though, with the Somnox Sleep Robot. Cure your sleep deprivation for $100 off the usual selling price, and retrain your body to breathe your way into better sleep.

The Somnox Sleep Robot helps you relax your breathing, leading to falling asleep quicker, and into a deeper state of sleep than you usually do. It does this by mimicking the movements of breathing, so all you have to do is focus on the rhythm and drift off into dreamland. I know I’d sleep better with a robo-buddy to cuddle with, and you’ll sleep better knowing you saved a bundle.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.