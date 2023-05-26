Doogee V20 Pro is set to headline the mega Doogee triple launch

Doogee is set to launch three products at the same time, namely Doogee V20 Pro, T30 Pro, and the S100 Pro.

The V20 Pro is a rugged phone that pushed the limit by combining two very unique features, which are an AMOLED display and an advanced thermal imaging system.

The T30 Pro is the third iteration since Doogee started making tablets, and the S100 Pro is a 4G rugged phone from Doogee’s long-running and trusted S-series.

V20 Pro – combining thermal imaging and AMOLED display

Image: DOOGEE

In the rugged phone industry, phones with AMOLED displays are very few. None existed until 2022 when it was first introduced through the V20.

However, demand for the V20 keeps increasing, and for that reason, we decided to bring you an updated version. Let me introduce you to the V20 Pro.

Doogee V20 Pro stands alone in its uniqueness. Thanks to its two special features, which are thermal imaging and an FHD+ AMOLED display.

For the thermal part, the V20 Pro comes integrated with the most powerful InfiRay thermal imaging sensor on the market today.

Its resolution is 1440 x 1080, which is 30 times more than the previous version. Its measuring range of up to 1km is by a huge margin, the largest in any other smartphone.

Additionally, it also has a 25Hz refresh rate and a dual spectrum feature that allows you to overlay two images. It’s no surprise the V20 Pro is already attracting much attention.

Image: DOOGEE

The second part of the powerful V20 Pro is its 6.43-inch 2K AMOLED display. With this panel, contents are vibrant and richer in color with deeper blacks resulting in great contrasts.

The complete list of features are:

Parameters V20 Pro Features Special feature InfiRay thermal imaging sensorGPU resolution: 1440 * 1080 Dimensions and weight 170.5*81.2*14mm296g Display 6.43-Inch1080*2400 FHD+AMOLED Panel120Hz adaptive refresh Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7007nm2.2GHz RAM Up to 20GB12GB base storage + 8GB virtual memory ROM 256GB storage Expandable up to 2TB Camera Thermal imaging camera64MP primary camera24MP night vision camera8MP macro camera16MP front camera Battery 6000mAh33W super fast charging WiFi 6 Support Ruggedness IP68 / IP69K ratingMIL-STD-810HCorning gorilla glass 5 Navigation Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, GPS (Choose three from four) Operating System Android 12 Other features Dual nano SIM support, NFC, side-mount fingerprint sensor, custom button

Doogee S100 Pro – camping light, reliable battery

Image: DOOGEE

The S100 Pro also comes from Doogee’s S-series – a long-running series that produced some of the best-rugged phones currently on the market.

Moreover, the S100 Pro stands out for its 130 lumens LED light and the most powerful 4G chipset, Helio G99, resulting in unmatched performance.

Along with a 120Hz adaptive refresh display, 10800mAh battery, and excellent camera setup, it’s an incredibly valuable option for those seeking top-of-the-line mobile performance and functionality.

Image: DOOGEE

Complete features include:

Parameters S100 Pro Features Special Feature Powerful LED flashlight130 lumens Dimensions and weight 170.5*81.2*14mm296g Display 6.58-Inch2408*1 adaptive refresh Processor Helio G99 6nm2.2GHz RAM Up to 20GB12GB base storage + 8GB virtual memory ROM 256GB storage Expandable up to 2TB Camera 108MP primary camera20MP night vision camera16MP macro camera32MP front camera Battery 6000mAh33W super fast charging WiFi 6 Support Ruggedness IP68 / IP69K ratingMIL-STD-810HCorning gorilla glass 5 Navigation Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, GPS (Choose three from four) Operating System Android 12 Other features Dual nano SIM support, NFC, side-mount fingerprint sensor, custom button

Doogee T30 Pro – larger-than-life 2K display

Having only recently entered the tablet market; the T30 Pro is a testament to Doogee’s technological strength. In just three iterations, Doogee already has the best tablet in its price bracket.

However, what makes the T30 Pro great include its large 11-inch 2K display, quad stereo speakers tuned by Hi-Res, a powerful Helio G99 chipset, up to 20GB of RAM, and a base storage of 256GB.

Image: DOOGEE

The complete list of features is as follows:

Parameters Doogee T30 Pro Display 11-inch1600 * 2560 (2.5K)TÜV SÜD low blue light certified. Dimensions and Weight 257.0 * 168.7 * 7.6mm Processor MediaTek Helio G996nm 2.2GHz RAM Up to 15GB (8GB Base + 7GB expandable virtual RAM)LPDDR4X ROM 256GBExpandable up to 2TB Battery 8580mAh27W fast charging Camera Rear camera: 20MP + 2MPFront camera: 8MP Stylus support Speaker 4 speakersHi-Res Audio Network Dual 4G LTE Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou Operating System Android 13 Colors Space GrayMint GreenIce Blue Widevine L1 support

Availability

The Doogee V20 Pro and the S100 Pro will be available for purchase on Doogee’s official store on AliExpress from May 23. In addition, it will also be available on their own official shopping platform – DoogeeMall.

Don’t miss out on the early bird offers that will be available from May 23 to June 09 on AliExpress.

