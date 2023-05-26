Connect with us

Doogee V20 Pro is set to headline the mega Doogee triple launch

The V20 Pro pushes boundaries with its rugged design, boasting the fusion of two distinct features: an AMOLED display and an advanced thermal imaging system.
Infrared T30 Pro S100 Pro V20 Pro phones on gray background
Image: DOOGEE

Doogee is set to launch three products at the same time, namely Doogee V20 Pro, T30 Pro, and the S100 Pro.

The T30 Pro is the third iteration since Doogee started making tablets, and the S100 Pro is a 4G rugged phone from Doogee’s long-running and trusted S-series.

V20 Pro – combining thermal imaging and AMOLED display 

DOOGEE V20 phone on a table
Image: DOOGEE

In the rugged phone industry, phones with AMOLED displays are very few. None existed until 2022 when it was first introduced through the V20.

However, demand for the V20 keeps increasing, and for that reason, we decided to bring you an updated version. Let me introduce you to the V20 Pro.

Doogee V20 Pro stands alone in its uniqueness. Thanks to its two special features, which are thermal imaging and an FHD+ AMOLED display.

For the thermal part, the V20 Pro comes integrated with the most powerful InfiRay thermal imaging sensor on the market today.

Its resolution is 1440 x 1080, which is 30 times more than the previous version. Its measuring range of up to 1km is by a huge margin, the largest in any other smartphone.

Additionally, it also has a 25Hz refresh rate and a dual spectrum feature that allows you to overlay two images. It’s no surprise the V20 Pro is already attracting much attention.

A person is holding a DOOGEE phone like if they were about to take a picture.
Image: DOOGEE

The second part of the powerful V20 Pro is its 6.43-inch 2K AMOLED display. With this panel, contents are vibrant and richer in color with deeper blacks resulting in great contrasts.

The complete list of features are:

ParametersV20 Pro Features
Special featureInfiRay thermal imaging sensorGPU resolution: 1440 * 1080
Dimensions and weight170.5*81.2*14mm296g
Display6.43-Inch1080*2400 FHD+AMOLED Panel120Hz adaptive refresh 
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7007nm2.2GHz
RAMUp to 20GB12GB base storage + 8GB virtual memory
ROM256GB storage Expandable up to 2TB
CameraThermal imaging camera64MP primary camera24MP night vision camera8MP macro camera16MP front camera
Battery6000mAh33W super fast charging
WiFi 6Support
RuggednessIP68 / IP69K ratingMIL-STD-810HCorning gorilla glass 5 
NavigationBeidou, Galileo, Glonass, GPS (Choose three from four)
Operating SystemAndroid 12
Other featuresDual nano SIM support, NFC, side-mount fingerprint sensor, custom button 

Doogee S100 Pro – camping light, reliable battery 

DOOGEE S100 phones in stream
Image: DOOGEE

The S100 Pro also comes from Doogee’s S-series – a long-running series that produced some of the best-rugged phones currently on the market.

Moreover, the S100 Pro stands out for its 130 lumens LED light and the most powerful 4G chipset, Helio G99, resulting in unmatched performance.

Along with a 120Hz adaptive refresh display, 10800mAh battery, and excellent camera setup, it’s an incredibly valuable option for those seeking top-of-the-line mobile performance and functionality.

A vibrant plant stands tall amidst the lush green grass of the outdoor landscape.
Image: DOOGEE

Complete features include:

ParametersS100 Pro Features
Special FeaturePowerful LED flashlight130 lumens
Dimensions and weight170.5*81.2*14mm296g
Display6.58-Inch2408*1 adaptive refresh 
ProcessorHelio G99 6nm2.2GHz
RAMUp to 20GB12GB base storage + 8GB virtual memory
ROM256GB storage Expandable up to 2TB
Camera108MP primary camera20MP night vision camera16MP macro camera32MP front camera
Battery6000mAh33W super fast charging
WiFi 6Support
RuggednessIP68 / IP69K ratingMIL-STD-810HCorning gorilla glass 5 
NavigationBeidou, Galileo, Glonass, GPS (Choose three from four)
Operating SystemAndroid 12
Other featuresDual nano SIM support, NFC, side-mount fingerprint sensor, custom button 

Doogee T30 Pro – larger-than-life 2K display 

Having only recently entered the tablet market; the T30 Pro is a testament to Doogee’s technological strength. In just three iterations, Doogee already has the best tablet in its price bracket.

However, what makes the T30 Pro great include its large 11-inch 2K display, quad stereo speakers tuned by Hi-Res, a powerful Helio G99 chipset, up to 20GB of RAM, and a base storage of 256GB.

The laptop sits on the table.
Image: DOOGEE

The complete list of features is as follows:

ParametersDoogee T30 Pro
Display 11-inch1600 * 2560 (2.5K)TÜV SÜD low blue light certified.
Dimensions and Weight257.0 * 168.7 * 7.6mm
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G996nm 2.2GHz 
RAMUp to 15GB (8GB Base + 7GB expandable virtual RAM)LPDDR4X
ROM256GBExpandable up to 2TB
Battery8580mAh27W fast charging
CameraRear camera: 20MP + 2MPFront camera: 8MP
Stylussupport
Speaker4 speakersHi-Res Audio
NetworkDual 4G LTE
NavigationGPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou
Operating SystemAndroid 13
ColorsSpace GrayMint GreenIce Blue
Widevine L1support

Availability 

The Doogee V20 Pro and the S100 Pro will be available for purchase on Doogee’s official store on AliExpress from May 23. In addition, it will also be available on their own official shopping platform – DoogeeMall

Don’t miss out on the early bird offers that will be available from May 23 to June 09 on AliExpress.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

