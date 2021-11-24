Dreametech’s W10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner just got a massive discount for Black Friday

This is Dreametech’s perfect home cleaning device and it does not require you to bend over your floor cleaning or mopping. You just sit with your favorite TV shows or attend to important tasks and the Dreametech W10 robot vacuum cleaner and mop goes to work.

And right now for Black Friday, the company is offering an incredible $200 discount with promo code DREAMEYF57, bringing the price down to $834. It typically sells for $1,089.

The Dreametech W10 employs a wider roller brush and greater suction power to make sure that dirt is removed from your floor. This is not just any dumb robot cleaner, it intelligently cleans your floor by avoiding carpets or rugs when wet mopping, avoiding stairs, getting over obstacles up to 0.7 inches in height, allowing voice control and so much more. Here’s a breakdown of some of the best key features:

Autonomous

Also, the Dreametech W10 is a 2-in-1 solution which means it can vacuum and/or mop your floors with impressive autonomy: it can automatically return to the charging station when running out of juice or clean the mop and go back to where it stopped to resume cleaning.

Thorough Cleaning

About the cleaning action of the Dreametech W10 robot vacuum cleaner and mop, there are two rotating mops made up of tendon and composite material which clock in liquid as it cleans. The mops rotate at 180rpm combined with the downward pressure of 10N which ensures that stains and dust come off. You can switch between vacuuming or mopping or do both at the same time cutting cleaning time while efficiently cleaning your floor.

Self-cleaning

It wets the mop and spins against a groove at the bottom of the mopping pad to remove dirt and hot air dries to keep them hygienic and free from mold. The dirty water is drawn into the wastewater tank and can be recycled for further cleaning. Furthermore, it can take up to 4L of clean water and dirty water for washing the mops whenever it gets dirty.

Navigation and Mapping

The Dreametech W10 uses LDS LiDAR navigation and customized mapping of your home or workspace which makes it able to avoid obstacles and ensure that everywhere is cleaned in the shortest time possible. You can then properly label the mapped out areas and from there designate rooms or specific areas to be cleaned or not to be cleaned.

Additional Features

6,400mAh battery supports large-scale cleaning up to 210mins

4,000pa Suction for vacuuming

Low noise (65dB)

7.56in Ultra-Wide Brush

450ml (0.12gal) Large Dust Tank

4L (1.06gal) independent clean water and dirty water tanks for mop cleaning

LiDAR Navigation

Customized Map Operation (up to 3 floors)

Self-washing and hot air drying of dual mops

Choose between different cleaning modes and rooms or areas to clean from your smartphone.

If these features sound like your cup of tea and you’re interested in scooping this up, do yourself a favor and buy it now. For a limited time, Dreametech is offering up the W10 robot vacuum cleaner and mop for just $834. Use promo code DREAMEYF57 to get the discount. This coupon code is set to expire on December 25. Don’t miss out.

Are you looking for more Black Friday deals? Well, you’re in luck. We’re rounding up all the best Black Friday deals on our Black Friday Deals page here, so be sure to bookmark it as we’ll be adding new deals as they are being announced.

