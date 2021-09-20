Edward Snowden says you should probably stop using ExpressVPN

For anyone out there that uses ExpressVPN, it might be a good idea to proceed with caution. Notorious NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden tweeted a statement warning ExpressVPN customers after one of the company’s executives was charged in connection with a government hacking ring that took place in the UAE.

Late last week, Snowden quoted a report that ExpressVPN’s CIO, Daniel Gericke, had recently agreed to not fight charges brought against them that accused them of helping the UAE illegally hack people.

If you're an ExpressVPN customer, you shouldn't be. https://t.co/l8us92W0BQ — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) September 16, 2021

“If you’re an ExpressVPN customer, you shouldn’t be,” says Snowden on his Twitter profile.

According to DOJ court documents, Gericke had been part of a team, known as Project Raven, that helped the UAE government perform surveillance on high-influence American targets, like heads of state, personalities, and activists.

ExpressVPN has responded, seemingly in full support of Gericke. “We’ve known the key facts relating to Daniel’s employment history since before we hired him,” the company said in a statement. “To be completely clear, as much as we value Daniel’s expertise and how it has helped us to protect customers, we do not condone Project Raven.”

Despite the company’s claims, it is ironic that an executive at ExpressVPN, a service aimed at increasing your privacy, is connected with a major international hacking scandal. This will no doubt be a blow to the company’s reputation, especially with people like Snowden speaking out against it.

