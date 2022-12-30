Effortlessly stream your phone to TV with the SC01 Miracast dongle

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Have you ever wanted to cast what you’re watching on your phone to a TV or monitor but don’t have a display with that capability? That’s where the SC01 from ProScreenCast comes in.

The SC01 is a wireless display adapter that plugs directly into your TV. With it, you can easily cast your screen from your smartphone or tablet to your display for easier viewing.

The SC01 lets you cast in beautiful 4K resolution up to 60Hz. It also features support for HDR, adding brilliant color and vibrance to videos.

Image: KnowTechie

The ProScrenCast SC01 dongle is available from the company’s website for $69.99. However, you can save 10 percent on your first purchase from ProScreenCast with the promo code ICAST.

So, is it worth it? Let’s see what the SC01 wireless display adapter is all about.

Sponsored Proscreencast Wireless Display Adapter The SC01 Miracast dongle would be a good option for many consumers, including individuals and families, who want an easy way to stream content from their devices to their TV or monitor. Buy Now

Easy to set up and use

Setting up the SC01 is a simple process that doesn’t require complicated connections or technical knowledge.

To get started, plug the device in, follow instructions, and you’re ready to start casting.

The device connects to your TV or monitor using an HDMI cable. Then, a USB-C cable connects to your wall outlets to give the device the necessary power.

After you make the initial connection, instructions will display on the screen you’re connected to.

Follow those instructions to complete the setup, and you can start casting from your phone in just a few minutes.

Image: KnowTechie

Versatile and compatible with tons of devices

Versatility is important with a screencast dongle like the SC01; versatility is what you get with the device.

It’s set up to work with a wide range of devices, which will come in handy when it comes time to use it.

Whether you’re on Android or iOS, you’ll have no problem casting to a TV or monitor with the SC01. It supports Miracast, AirPlay, or DLNA screen-mirroring standards.

And the device isn’t limited to support for mobile devices. You can also cast from your computer with either Windows (10 or later), macOS (10.10 or later), or ChromeOS.

Whatever device you need to cast from, the SC01 from ProScreenCast is an ideal dongle to get you going.

ProScreen SC01 Adapter Who is this good for? Good for anyone who wants an easy way to stream content from their devices to their TV or monitor.

People who own devices that are compatible with Miracast, Airplay, or DLNA

The fact that it is easy to set up and requires no app makes it a good choice for seniors or children who may not be as tech-savvy

The portable design also makes it a good option for people for travelers. Learn More

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.