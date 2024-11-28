Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Brace yourselves; more podcasts are coming. ElevenLabs just announced GenFM, a new feature in its iOS Reader app that lets you generate smart, personalized podcasts from your iPhone.

With GenFM, you can turn any text into an engaging podcast. Import articles, ebooks, docs, or even paste links, and the app will automatically pick two AI co-hosts to create a unique discussion.

Imagine deep dives into the latest news, thought-provoking book reviews, or even study notes explained with clarity and humor. The sky is the limit here.

What sets GenFM apart is its seamless integration with the ElevenReader app. Available for free on iOS and Android, the app lets you convert any text into natural-sounding audio in 32 languages.

With the launch of GenFM, you can customize your audio experience and create truly personalized podcasts.

As expected, the tech community is buzzing. As one user on Reddit pointed out, “You can now generate smart personal podcasts from your PDFs, articles, ebooks, docs or imported text within our iOS app.”

Another user on Threads exclaimed, “ElevenLabs iOS app now can generate a podcast from almost any content! You can paste a link and get 2 AI hosts discussing it.”

For now, the feature is only available In the iOS app. An Android release is said to be “coming soon.” So, if you have an iPhone, you’ll want to get a jump start before the masses join in. The app is available for download from the App Store.

What kind of podcast would you create with GenFM? Would you dive into in-depth news analysis, thought-provoking book reviews, or maybe even create engaging study notes? Share your ideas, hopes, and dreams in the comments below.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news