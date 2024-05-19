Have you ever caught yourself wishing for more time to dive into that backlog of books and articles? Meet ElevenLabs Reader, the app that’s about to flip your reading game on its head.

After just hours with ElevenLabs Reader, I’m blown away— this app is the reading sidekick I never knew I needed.

The app that speaks to you… literally

The app does exactly what it sounds like: it reads to you. Just give it some text or a URL, and the ElevenLabs Reader will serenade you with content in natural-sounding voices that feel like you’re chatting with a buddy.

Sure, there are already a hundred of these apps around, so the idea of a read-it-out-loud app isn’t anything new. And while ElevenLabs Reader might be fresh out of the oven, it’s no half-baked idea.

Under the hood: Features that pack a punch

It’s also pretty handy at remembering where you left off, even though it’s still early days and you can’t download the files just yet. Work in progress, folks.

This isn’t just a read-it-out-loud gimmick. We’re talking about a tool that could convert your dreaded reading list into an engaging podcast-like playlist.

It’s great for those moments when your eyes need a break, or you’re multi-tasking like a pro. And for the dreamers out there, hold tight—PDF support and voice variety for different characters could be on the horizon.

Beta testing: the sound of progress

The app was previously in beta, but is now available to the masses for free via the company’s website, Apple’s App Store, and soon, Android devices.

My guess is that they’ll keep it free, and once they iron out all the kinks, maybe they’ll charge folks a small fee. But if the buzz is anything to go by, we’re all in for a treat once this app hits primetime.

Image: KnowTechie

Say goodbye to boring TTS apps. ElevenLabs Reader is the cool new tool for book lovers, multitaskers, and anyone looking to upgrade how they take in content.

But go ahead and try it out and judge for yourself. ElevenLabs Reader is free (for now) and can be downloaded from the App Store, or you can try it out directly on the ElevenLabs website.

ElevenLabs Reader: AI Audio Convert text into natural, expressive speech. Ideal for articles, ePubs, PDFs, or any text. ElevenLabs Reader puts our most capable Text to Speech (TTS) model in your pocket. Download (iOS) KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

