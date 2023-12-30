Quick Answer: ElevenLabs is an AI startup that specializes in developing speech synthesis and voice cloning technology, making “human-quality AI voices available in every dialect.”

If you’ve been tracking the AI industry recently, you might have come across the name ElevenLabs.

This startup is causing quite a stir with the introduction of its advanced speech synthesis and voice cloning technology, ElevenMultilingual v2, which now supports 30 languages.

There’s a reason why ElevenLabs is getting all the hype: their tech is a game-changer in the field of AI speech technology, bringing an unprecedented level of realism and personalization to synthetic voices.

These breakthroughs comes packed with significant implications for various sectors. For instance,

Independent authors can now produce audiobooks in multiple languages.

Video game developers can translate game experiences for international audiences,

Accessibility for those with visual or learning impairments can be increased.

The technology developed by ElevenLabs is not just about creating realistic voices. It’s about making AI voices that are accessible and useful to a wide range of users.s

What is ElevenLabs?

Now that we have a sense of the industry that ElevenLabs is in, what exaclty is ElevenLabs and what problem are they tring to solve?

Short Answer: ElevenLabs is an AI firm specializing in realistic, synthetic voice generation, capable of mimicking human speech in over 30 languages.

Image: KnowTechie

The essence of ElevenLabs lies in its audacious goal: to serve up AI voices that are not just eerily lifelike but also as varied as humanity itself.

ElevenLabs isn’t just talking the talk; they’re walking it, too, with a platform that promises to bring a bespoke auditory dimension to content creators, gamers, and educators alike.

It’s a vision that’s less about the mechanical and more about the personal – a symphony of synthetic speech that feels as real as it gets.

How much does ElevenLabs cost?

Plan Price (USD) Characters per Month Custom Voices Additional Features Free $0/forever 10,000 3 Access shared voices, generate speech in 29 languages, automatic dubbing (57 to 29 languages), API access, 128kbps audio Starter $5/month 30,000 10 Everything in Free plus Commercial License, Instant Voice Cloning, High-Quality Audio Creator $22/month 100,000 30 Everything in Starter plus Projects editor, Professional Voice Cloning, Higher-Quality Audio Independent Publisher $99/month 500,000 160 Everything in Creator plus Usage Analytics Dashboard, Highest Audio Quality Growing Business $330/month 2,000,000 660 Everything in Independent Publisher plus Higher Discounts and Quotas Enterprise Custom Custom Custom Custom quotas, PVC for any voice, Volume Discounts, Priority Queue, and Enterprise Support Source: ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs offers a free plan for hobbyists, allowing up to 10,000 characters per month with attribution required.

Paid plans range from $5 to $330 per month, depending on the number of characters, the number of custom voices, and the type of account.So, the more you use it, the more it will cost you, pretty much.

The pricing of ElevenLabs’ services reflects its enhanced features, including audio/video upload, automatic transcription, text editing, and time coding.

User reviews highlight high praise for the quality and variety of voices offered, though some criticism has been noted for limited support for numbers and dates.

Who’s behind Elevenlabs?

ElevenLabs was co-founded in 2022 by Piotr Dabkowsk, an ex-Google machine learning engineer, and Mati Staniszewski, an ex-Palantir deployment strategist.

Both co-founders grew up in Poland and apparently, the idea for starting ElevenLabs came to them while watching badly dubbed American movies.

Just one year post-launch in January 2023, ElevenLabs announced having collected an outstanding $2 million in pre-seed funding. But that’s not all.

The success train didn’t slow down there, By June 2023, the firm successfully drummed up a massive $19 million in a Series A funding round, which shot their valuation up to a jaw-dropping $100 million.

To date, ElevenLabs has been piloted by over 250 clients. High-profile clients such as Netflix, Spotify, The New York Times, and Audible have chosen ElevenLabs for its versatility.

ElevenLabs is an AI voice-tech company

Image: KnowTechie

As we now know, ElevenLabs offers advanced AI speech technology, enabling realistic and personalized voices across 30 languages. Features include audio/video upload, automatic transcription, text editing, and timecoding.

In the end, ElevenLabs isn’t just stepping up to the plate; it’s hitting a home run for anyone craving advanced AI speech technology.

So, if you’re looking for a way to revolutionize your audio content with realistic, customizable voices, ElevenLabs might be the investment that scores you the winning run.

ElevenLabs’ services can be accessed via their website. It is currently available directly from ElevenLabs.

