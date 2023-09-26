EP84 Plus mechanical keyboard is a fusion of design and efficiency

In the world of mechanical keyboards, the EPOMAKER EP84 Plus stands as a remarkable fusion of form and function, promising an exceptional typing experience while delivering a stylish aesthetic.

Crafted with precision and designed for efficiency, this compact 75% mechanical gaming keyboard offers a versatile solution for both productivity and aesthetics.

With its compact layout incorporating all essential keys, it’s an ideal choice for typists who value space efficiency and favor a minimalist setup.

Let’s explore its innovative features, sleek Bauhinia-inspired design, hot-swappable switches, flexible connectivity options, captivating RGB effects, and customizable capabilities.

EPOMAKER EP84 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard 4.5 $64.99 The EPOMAKER EP84 Plus Mechanical Keyboard offers a compact 75% layout, hot-swappable switches, and versatile connectivity. Its Bauhinia-inspired aesthetics and customizable RGB lighting add to its appeal, making it a versatile choice for users seeking both performance and style.

Key features

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Compact and efficient layout

The EPOMAKER EP84 Plus is a 75% mechanical keyboard that offers a compact layout without compromising on functionality. It includes all essential keys, such as the arrows, home clusters, and the F row.

This space-efficient design is perfect for users who prefer a minimalist setup without sacrificing any key functionality, making it an ideal choice for both gaming and professional use.

Aesthetic design inspired by nature

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The EP84 Plus stands out with its unique color theme inspired by the Bauhinia flower, characterized by white and light purple hues. This delicate and attractive color scheme exudes elegance and tranquility, adding a touch of nature to your workspace.

The high-quality dye-sublimation PBT keycaps resist shine, wear, and oils, ensuring a sleek appearance and feel even after extensive use. This blend of aesthetics and durability makes the EP84 Plus a standout choice in its category.

Hot-swappable custom switches

The EP84 Plus features a 5-pin/3-pin hot-swappable PCB, allowing users to replace the switch without the need for soldering. This feature enables users to personalize the keyboard’s feel to their exact preference.

Whether you prefer a tactile bump or a smooth linear action, the EP84 Plus can cater to your needs. The switches have been meticulously designed for longevity and durability, ensuring a reliable typing experience for years to come.

Multiple modes of connectivity

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The EP84 Plus is equipped with cutting-edge Bluetooth technology, supporting Bluetooth (up to 5.0), 2.4GHz, and USB-C wired connections. This ensures a fluid and uninterrupted typing experience devoid of lag or disconnection.

The keyboard offers a polling rate of up to 1000Hz with 2.4GHz, providing a seamless response for an optimal typing or gaming experience.

The modes can be easily switched, and macros can be programmed to better fit your typing habits, making the EP84 Plus a truly versatile keyboard.

Customizable RGB effects

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The EPOMAKER EP84 Plus mechanical keyboard features a variety of default RGB effects that you can easily switch between with simple shortcuts.

For those who love more DIY settings, compatible software is available for creating your own effects. This feature allows you to personalize your keyboard and make it truly your own.

Who’s the EPOMAKER EP84 Plus for?

The EPOMAKER EP84 Plus is a versatile keyboard designed for gamers, professionals, and tech enthusiasts alike.

It caters to diverse user needs, from those seeking a competitive edge to those who value customization and reliability without having to break the bank.

Its compact design also makes it a great choice for those with limited desk space or a preference for minimalist setups.

Final thoughts

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The EPOMAKER EP84 Plus is a standout in the world of mechanical keyboards. Its efficient 75% layout combines essential keys with a minimalist design, ideal for various users.

The keyboard’s aesthetics, inspired by the Bauhinia flower, exude elegance and tranquility. Performance is at the core of its design, offering hot-swappable switches and versatile connectivity.

The captivating RGB effects and customization options allow users to make it their own. For those seeking a balance of form and function, the EP84 Plus is an enticing choice, redefining expectations in the world of mechanical keyboards.

Its unique features, exceptional performance, and value for money make it a standout choice in its category.

Aesthetically Pleasing: Inspired by the Bauhinia flower, the keyboard boasts an elegant and tranquil color theme.

Hot-Swappable Switches: Easily swap out switches to customize your typing experience.

Versatile Connectivity: Enjoy the flexibility of Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, and USB wired connections.

Captivating RGB Effects: Customizable RGB lighting adds a touch of personalization.

Minimalist Design: Ideal for those who appreciate a minimalist setup without sacrificing essential keys.

Customization: Compatible software allows for further customization, letting you tailor it to your preferences.

