Fallout 76: Wastelanders is down to just $10 right now, including all the latest DLC

Fallout 76 was a complete shit show when it was originally released at launch, but thanks to a ton of improvements and updates, the game is now a worthy buy. Even our very own Josiah seems to think so. And if you’re willing to give it a shot, Amazon has the most up to date version along with the latest DLCs going for just $10.

If you need a quick refresher: In Fallout 76: Wastelanders, people are now coming back to West Virginia. Two vying factions are struggling to gain the upper hand as the secrets of West Virginia are revealed. The Settlers have come to find a new home, and the Raiders have come to exploit them. Embark on a new quest for the Overseer, forge alliances with competing factions, and uncover the truth of what’s hidden in the mountains. Includes the full game and bonus Raider & Settler in-game items.

For $10, you really have nothing to lose other than time. We’re not sure how long this deal will last for, so we suggest jumping on this sooner than later before Amazon changes their mind and hikes the price back up. For more details, click the button below.

