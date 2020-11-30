Fulfill your samurai dreams with Ghost of Tsushima, now at a crazy-low $34

The next-gen consoles are here, but if you can’t get your hands on one yet, there are still plenty of gems to play from the PlayStation 4 era. Ghost of Tsushima is one of those games, which will likely be regarded as generational-defining, in the same way that The Last of Us defined the best of the PlayStation 3 era.

You can grab a copy for $34 right now, which is a small amount of cash for how much game you’ll get.

Take on the mantle of Jin Sakai, a samurai during the Mongol invasion of Japan, and resist the new, dishonorable invaders. Teach yourself “ghost” skills to use the enemy’s dishonorable tricks against them, and recruit members to your cause of resistance. Oh, and Ghost of Tsushima has a grappling hook in it, in case you needed any more convincing.

