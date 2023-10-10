GEEKOM’s Mini IT13 PC is small in size but big on power

The GEEKOM Mini IT13 is not just another mini PC on the market; it is a compact yet formidable powerhouse designed to deliver top-tier performance across a range of tasks.

Despite its small footprint, this mini PC is packed with the robust 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, 32GB DDR4 RAM, and a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, making it a formidable contender in the realm of compact computing.

Its compact size belies its capabilities, making it an ideal choice for users who demand high performance but are constrained by space. Whether it’s gaming, home office tasks, or server use, the GEEKOM Mini IT13 PC is up to the challenge.

This mini PC is a testament to the adage that good things come in small packages, boasting power and performance that rival, and in some cases surpass, its larger counterparts.

$40 off with codes: W87JBITX on Amazon / KNOWTECHIE40 on GEEKOM GEEKOM Mini PC Mini IT13 4.6 $889.00 The GEEKOM Mini IT13 NUC13 Mini PC features the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, 8K UHD support, and efficient connectivity options. It's a versatile powerhouse suitable for gaming, home working, business, education, and more. What We Like: Powerful Performance: Equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, offering impressive processing capabilities.

Energy-Efficient: With a power consumption of only 90 Watts, it's an eco-friendly choice for 24/7 use.

Ample Storage and Memory: Features 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, providing ample storage and high-speed performance.

4K and 8K Visuals: Supports 8K UHD and can connect to four screens simultaneously, delivering sharp and lifelike visuals.

Fast Connectivity: Offers WiFi-6E Wireless, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, and Bluetooth 5.2 for quick and reliable connections.

Versatile Usage: Suitable for a wide range of tasks, including gaming, home working, business, education, and more.

What's in the box

What’s in the box

1 x Mini IT13 Mini PC

1 x VESA Mount

1 x HDMI Cable

1 x Power Adapter

1 x User Guide

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Powerful performance

The GEEKOM Mini IT13 is a performance beast, equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor.

This processor, boasting 14 cores and 20 threads, is designed to handle demanding tasks with ease, delivering seamless performance even under heavy workloads.

The processor’s 24MB Cache and speed of up to 5.40 GHz ensure rapid data access and swift task execution, making it a reliable choice for power users.

Moreover, the GEEKOM Mini IT13 operates at a power of just 90 Watts, a mere quarter of the power consumption of other desktops.

This low power draw doesn’t compromise performance but instead makes the GEEKOM Mini IT13 an energy-efficient choice, perfect for users mindful of their energy consumption.

Whether you’re gaming, working, or running intensive applications, this mini PC ensures top-tier performance while keeping energy usage in check.

Memory and storage

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The GEEKOM Mini IT13 shines in the area of memory and storage, offering configurations designed to meet the needs of power users.

It comes equipped with 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, which operates 20% faster than the standard 2666MHz RAM. This increase in speed translates into smoother multitasking and improved performance when running demanding applications.

The Mini IT13 supports dual-channel memory and allows for expansion up to 64GB, providing ample room for future upgrades.

In terms of storage, it boasts a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, offering blistering data access speeds that are 40% faster than a Gen 3 SSD.

Additionally, the Mini IT13 provides further expansion options with an extra M.2 2242 SATA SSD slot, expandable up to 1TB, and a 2.5″ SATA HDD slot, expandable up to 2TB, ensuring you’ll never run out of storage space.

Display and Graphics

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

When it comes to display and graphics, the GEEKOM Mini IT13 is in a league of its own. This mini PC supports 8K Ultra High Definition (UHD), providing an immersive visual experience with incredibly detailed and lifelike images.

It is equipped with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, a powerful integrated graphics solution that delivers outstanding performance for everyday tasks and light gaming.

The Mini IT13 is designed to support up to four screens simultaneously, a feature that enhances productivity by allowing for seamless multitasking across multiple displays.

It is outfitted with 2 USB 4.0 ports and 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, offering versatile connectivity options for your displays.

Whether you’re some gaming, streaming content, or handling graphic-intensive tasks, the GEEKOM Mini IT13 delivers a visually stunning and smooth performance.

Connectivity

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Connectivity is a crucial aspect of any modern computing device, and the GEEKOM Mini IT13 excels in this department. It features WiFi-6E Wireless, a cutting-edge wireless standard that offers three bandwidths – 2.5G, 5G, and 6G.

This triple-band setup ensures faster internet connections and lower latency, providing a seamless online experience whether you’re browsing, streaming, or participating in video conferences.

In addition to wireless connectivity, the Mini IT13 comes with a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, preparing you for high-speed wired internet connections.

Furthermore, it supports Bluetooth 5.2, a robust standard that allows for quick and efficient pairing with a wide range of wireless devices, including headsets, mice, keyboards, and more.

With these advanced connectivity options, the GEEKOM Mini IT13 ensures you stay connected in a fast-paced digital world.

Comes with VESA mount

The Mini A5’s compact design allows you to mount it behind your monitor using the included VESA mount, freeing up desk space and creating a clutter-free workspace, making it ideal for those with limited space.

Operating system and support

The GEEKOM Mini IT13 comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro but supports changing the OS to Windows 10 Pro and Linux. It offers a one-year limited warranty and lifetime professional customer service, providing you with peace of mind.

Who is the Mini IT13 PC good for?

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The GEEKOM Mini IT13 is a compact, powerful, and functional mini PC that offers impressive performance. It’s suitable for a wide range of tasks in a small footprint.

Whether you’re a light gamer, a professional working from home, or require a server for your business, this mini PC is an excellent choice for tech-savvy individuals looking for a compact yet powerful companion.

It’s a testament to the idea that great things can indeed come in small packages, offering versatility for various needs. For serious gaming enthusiasts, it’s worth considering other options since this device lacks a dedicated graphics card.

Final thoughts

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

In conclusion, the GEEKOM Mini IT13 stands as a remarkable embodiment of technological advancement in the realm of compact computing.

As GEEKOM’s first mini PC equipped with a 13th-generation Intel CPU, it sets a high bar for performance and functionality in a compact form factor.

Despite its small size, it delivers an impressive performance that rivals, and in some cases surpasses, its larger counterparts.

It’s a testament to the innovation and engineering prowess of GEEKOM, demonstrating that power and performance need not be sacrificed for a compact design.

The GEEKOM Mini IT13 is not just a mini PC; it’s a compact powerhouse that redefines what’s possible in the world of compact computing.

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a professional seeking a high-performance workstation, or a traveler needing a powerful yet space-saving rig, the GEEKOM Mini IT13 is a choice that you won’t regret.

For a limited time, applying code kNOWTECHIE40 on the GEEKOM website will instantly deduct $40 from the purchase of a Mini IT13. Alternatively, if you prefer Amazon, use code W87JBITX for the same deal.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

