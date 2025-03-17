Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google has announced that it will replace Google Assistant with its new AI-powered assistant, Gemini, on Android devices later this year.

Google Assistant, which debuted in 2016, has been a key part of Google’s ecosystem for years.

This transition marks the end of Google Assistant on most smartphones, as it will no longer be accessible on mobile devices or available for download from app stores.

The change will happen gradually over the coming months, with more users being upgraded to Gemini.

In addition to smartphones, Google plans to introduce Gemini to other devices, including tablets, cars, smartwatches, and headphones.

Home devices such as smart speakers, displays, and TVs will also receive a new Gemini-powered experience.

Until the transition is complete, Google Assistant will continue to function on these devices, and more details will be shared in the coming months.

However, Google is now consolidating its AI and virtual assistant services under the Gemini brand.

Google has been preparing for this shift by improving Gemini’s capabilities to match or exceed those of Google Assistant.

The company has added features such as music playback and the ability to take actions from the lock screen.

These improvements aim to ensure that users who rely on the Assistant’s functions will have a smooth transition to Gemini.

This move is not unexpected, as the recently launched Pixel 9 series featured Gemini as the default virtual assistant.

The company claims that Gemini offers more advanced capabilities, including features like Gemini Live and Deep Research, which provide new ways to gather information and interact with AI.

9to5Google suggests that some older Android devices (running Android 9 or earlier with less than 2GB of RAM) may still retain Google Assistant, but most users will be required to transition to Gemini.

Google will likely reveal more details about the transition at Google I/O later this year in May.

