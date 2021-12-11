Get 4 (yes, 4) color-changing C by GE bulbs for just $25

Alright, this is about the cheapest you’re going to get when it comes to color-changing bulbs. For a limited time, Best Buy is offering up four C by GE color-changing bulbs for only $25. I’m not the greatest when it comes to math, but my rough calculation equals out to roughly a little over $6 for each bulb – this is a whopper of a deal, folks.

And what’s great about these bulbs is that they have WiFi built right into them, which means you don’t have to buy any additional hardware like a hub, like some of the bigger names out there (we’re mainly looking at you, Philips Hue).

Another perk about these bulbs is that they work with Alexa and Google Assistant. So instead of turning lights on and off like some savage, tell Alexa or Google Assistant to do it. Not to mention scheduling your lights, so you never coming home to a dark house. The possibilities are endless.

Again, $25 for four color-changing bulbs is absolutely out of this world. So whether you’re buying these for yourself or someone on your holiday shopping list, this deal is ripe for the taking. Click the button below for more info.

