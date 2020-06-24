Get certified as an IT professional today for only $30

With individuals working from home more than ever these days, cybersecurity is on the rise as one of the most crucial elements for the protection of data infrastructures. Cloud-based services have taken off globally, and the need for more IT experts is quickly becoming essential. Learn everything you need to optimize and protect online data and get certified with The CompTIA Secure Cloud Professional Bundle, now only $29.99.

Brought to you by iCollege, a trusted e-learning course powerhouse, this bundle provides you with some of the most in-demand and globally recognized certifications for IT professionals in security and virtualization. The courses focus on CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-002) and CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 and bring you a fountain of knowledge to successfully get certified in both.

With access to over 35 hours of content, you’ll get familiar with the technologies and tools required for system administrators and the cloud market. You’ll discover and explore principles for network security and risk management, execute workload migrations to the cloud, troubleshoot security issues, and so much more, resulting in gaining valuable skills that will be a stepping stone into a career in IT security.

With 24/7 access to all the content, you can come back whenever you need to brush up on a concept or revisit a principle. By the end of the courses, you’ll be provided with a certificate of completion, adding valuable credibility to your portfolio or next job endeavor.

While The CompTIA Secure Cloud Professional Bundle is generally priced at $600, you can start an influential career as a certified IT professional today for only $29.99 — that’s 94% off. Transform your career and begin implementing valuable principles that will help businesses in the digital realm stay protected and secure.

