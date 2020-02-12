Get certified on Microsoft 365 with this $40 4-course bundle

Whether you work in administration, want to maximize your organization strategy or are looking for valuable skills to add to your LinkedIn profile, getting certified in foundational administration software will set you up for success.

The Certified Microsoft 365 Enterprise Administrator Bundle will prepare you to earn four Microsoft certifications specializing in evaluating, planning, migrating, deploying and managing M365 services. This four-course bundle includes over 24 hours of content to prepare you for a wide variety of uses of Microsoft 365.

Start with the Microsoft MD-100 course to learn to support and configure Windows 10 desktops in an organizational environment. This course will help you get familiar with the topics on the Microsoft MD-100 exam and become an expert Windows desktop administrator.

The Microsoft MD-101 will walk you through operating system development and deployment strategies to maximize your Microsoft organization skills. Learn about the design and implementation of Microsoft 365 services as you prepare for the MS-100 exam. Master the capabilities of Microsoft Office with the 5.5 hours of content included in this course.

Prepare to perform M365 tasks for an enterprise with the Microsoft 365 Mobility and Security course. As you study for the MS-101 exam, you’ll maximize your prowess in the management of M365 services.

For a limited time, this four-course bundle has been marked down from a total of $980 to the affordable price of $39.99. Start preparing for these essential Microsoft 365 certifications and get ready to take the next step in your career. Note that software is not included.

