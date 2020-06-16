Get the Echo Spot for an unbelievable $50 right now (normally $129)

It’s 2020, and if you’re still using your smartphone as your primary wake up device, you seriously need to put your grown-up pants on and get yourself one of these Amazon Echo Spots. Right now, Woot is blowing them out the door at just $50 each. They usually sell for $129.

The Echo Spot brings you everything you love about Alexa, in a stylish and compact design that can show you things. Just ask to see the weather, get the news with a video flash briefing, set an alarm, see lyrics with Amazon Music, see your calendar, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more.

Personalize your Spot with a collection of clock faces to suit your style or set a photo background from Prime Photos. Plus, make calls to friends and family or make video calls to anyone with an Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App.

Listen, being able to get this for $50 vs. the usual $129 is, uh, pretty much a no-brainer. We wouldn’t think twice about jumping on this. Especially if you have other Alexa devices in your home. The only kicker here is that this deal is only good for today or until supplies run out. Click the button below for more details.

