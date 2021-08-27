Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for up to $900 off with any eligible trade-in

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is finally here. And If you’re looking to get your grubby mitts all over this phone but put back by that criminally high price tag, well, there’s good news.

Samsung will knock off $900 from your total order when purchasing the Galaxy Fold 3. Mind you; this phone retails for $1,800, so you could potentially pay only $900 for the phone.

If you need a quick rundown of all the phone’s features, this should help you out. But so far, folks are loving this phone, and it’s getting some high praise from sites like The Verge, Gizmodo, and Tom’s Guide. So yea, it’s safe to say this phone is ready for primetime.

This deal is practically a no-brainer. Would you rather pay the full $1,800 or get a $900 discount? Don’t answer that, we already know what you’re going with. We don’t blame you, honestly. If you need more information, click the button below.

