Get this RGB-covered gaming keyboard for a super low price

If you spend a lot of time on your computer, you know the benefits of having a mechanical keyboard. They’re just in a class of their own, with a pleasing typing feel, and fast keystroke actuation for gaming. It’s even better when you get them for cheap, as this killer deal from WhirlwindFX.

Until September 30, you can get the WhirlwindFX Atom for under fifty bucks, a 40% discount from its usual selling price. 40%! That’s almost enough to get two for the same price. Heck, maybe do that and then you’ll have a spare keyboard because once you type or game on this you won’t want to go back.

The Atom is a 60-percent form factor, which means it’s got the main alphanumeric keys of every keyboard, without the space-hogging numpad and function-key row. That means you’ll have more space on your desk for your mouse hand, great for gamers who prefer low-sensitivity settings. It’s also got WhirlwindFX’s awesome RGB software, which has integrations for tons of games that add to your immersion.

Again, you’ve got until September 30 to get this pint-sized mechanical keyboard for 40% off.

