Google AI will now give you even better fashion shopping ideas

Google is improving its AI-powered Search experience with new features designed to make online shopping more intuitive, personalized, and visually engaging.

Among these updates is “vision match,” a tool designed to help users find clothing that aligns with their unique style preferences.

Recognizing that many shoppers struggle to locate garments that match their envisioned designs, Google now allows users in the US to describe clothing items in detail—such as a “colorful midi dress with big daisies”—and receive AI-generated images of similar styles available for purchase.

This feature, previously tested in Google Labs, is now integrated into both the Search and the Shopping tab.

Users can activate it by searching for an item, scrolling to the “Can’t find it? Create it” prompt, or using the Shopping tab’s “Create & shop” section to refine their search further.

In addition to clothing, Google is expanding its augmented reality (AR) beauty tools, making it easier for users to virtually try on makeup.

Powered by AI models from Gemini, this feature allows users in the US to see how multiple makeup products—including lipsticks, mascaras, eyeshadows, and eyeliners—look together in real-time.

By searching for terms like “spring makeup” or “soft glam,” users are presented with curated product selections that can be tested on their face via the “See the looks on you” and “try it on” options.

Image: Google

This update makes it easier for shoppers to experiment with different cosmetics before purchasing.

Furthermore, Google is expanding its virtual try-on tool for clothing, initially available only for tops and dresses.

The feature now includes pants and skirts, allowing users to visualize how these items look on accurate models of diverse body types, ranging from XXS to XXL.

Google has improved its machine learning models to enhance the accuracy of garment fit and styling, showing how pieces pair with other items such as tops and shoes.

Available on both mobile and desktop, this tool helps shoppers make more informed decisions about their clothing purchases.

