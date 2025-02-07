Google is testing a new AI mode for search

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google is developing an AI-powered mode for its Search platform, designed to offer a more conversational and interactive experience.

This feature aims to help users refine their queries through follow-up questions, making online research more intuitive and dynamic. ChatGPT seems to already have a competition going.

The first indications of AI Mode emerged in October during an app teardown, with a subsequent preview of the launch button appearing later in the year.

Now, Google has reportedly begun internal testing, providing more insight into how the feature may function upon release.

Google aims to improve search with a new AI mode

Image: 9to5Google

According to 9to5Google, the company recently sent an internal email inviting employees to test Search’s AI Mode.

This email describes AI Mode as an intelligent research tool that structures information into concise, easy-to-read breakdowns while also linking to relevant web content for deeper exploration.

A customized version of Gemini 2.0 powers the mode, Google’s latest AI model, which enhances the system’s reasoning and analytical abilities.

With AI Mode, users can engage in more open-ended queries that go beyond simple fact-finding, making it particularly useful for advice-seeking and comparative analysis.

Google provided several example queries to illustrate AI Mode’s capabilities:

Quantitative problem-solving: “How many boxes of spaghetti should I buy to feed 6 adults and 10 children, and have enough for seconds?”

“How many boxes of spaghetti should I buy to feed 6 adults and 10 children, and have enough for seconds?” Product comparison: “Compare wool, down, and synthetic jackets in terms of insulation, water resistance, and durability.”

“Compare wool, down, and synthetic jackets in terms of insulation, water resistance, and durability.” Hobby-related guidance: “What do I need to get started with aquascaping?”

“What do I need to get started with aquascaping?” Follow-up query: “What are some nearby stores to buy supplies?”

A shared screenshot of the early desktop interface reveals a new AI Mode filter alongside standard Search categories like Images, News, and Shopping.

When activated, AI Mode presents a chat-style interface featuring direct answers, a text input box for follow-up queries, and a sidebar with additional links. While the email confirms mobile availability for early testers, it does not include images of the mobile UI.

With Google now “dogfooding” AI Mode—testing it internally before public release—a beta rollout is likely on the horizon.

