Google Calendar for Android will now show your task list

Google Calendar has introduced a full-screen tasks view in its Android app, improving task management by allowing users to view and manage all their to-dos, even those without specific dates.

However, Google has not specified when this feature will be available on the iOS app.

This integration reduces the need for the standalone Google Tasks app, whose primary remaining advantage is its home screen widgets.

You can now check your task list on Google Calendar for Android

Google announced the rollout of the task view feature in a blog post on Workspace updates.

The update, now available to both Google Workspace and personal Google account holders, makes it more convenient to manage tasks within Google Calendar.

Users can mark tasks as completed and manage them directly from this new view, accessible via the dedicated Tasks button located beside the Today button in the top action bar.

Previously, this feature was only available on Google Calendar’s web version. However, Google hasn’t mentioned when this feature will arrive on the iOS app.

Until now, the Google Calendar app lets you create and manage your Google Tasks to-dos, but its mobile version had a major limitation.

It fails to provide a unified view of all your upcoming and pending tasks. However, only tasks with due dates appear in the calendar, leaving the other tasks hidden. Thankfully, Google is tackling this issue with a new update.

While Google Tasks may be sufficient for users who prefer simple task management, power users may find third-party apps more suitable.

Despite its long-standing presence, Google Tasks is considered a basic to-do app. It lacks advanced features like smart lists, tags, collaboration options, or a web browser extension for quick task management.

Its main strength lies in its seamless integration with Google Calendar, but its simplicity makes it less competitive with other alternative apps like Todoist or Microsoft To-Do.

