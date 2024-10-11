Google denies claims of Pixel 9 Pro XL sharing excessive user data

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

A recent research into Google’s Pixel 9 Pro XL revealed privacy concerns, which may have alarmed its owners. Cybernews analysts discovered disturbing trends in data transmission and remote access with the Google Pixel 9 series phones.

According to their findings, the Pixel 9 Pro XL may share sensitive user data with Google. On the other hand, Google denies the allegations, claiming that the research is deceptive and emphasizing the importance of data sharing for vital device functionality such as updates and tailored features.

Is your Pixel 9 Pro XL sharing sensitive data with Google?

According to Cybernews, the Pixel 9 Pro XL sends a data packet to Google every 15 minutes, which includes personal information such as location, phone number, email address, and network status.

Researchers used an approach called man-in-the-middle to intercept data between the phone and Google’s server. They noticed that this sensitive information is transferred to the Google endpoint called auth.

According to the report, the phone checks in with Google on a regular basis, sending information such as the firmware version, network type (Wi-Fi or mobile), carrier information, and the user’s email address.

The report suggests that the phone connects to Google Photos’ Face Grouping feature without requesting permission, even if the Photo app is not open. It also highlights that the phone owners are not clearly providing authorization for their personal data to be shared with Google yet the device is sending it.

In response to the research, Google released a statement emphasising its commitment to user security and privacy, highlighting the various options for regulating data sharing and app permissions.

The company argued that the report lacks critical context, misinterprets technical aspects, and ignores the importance of data transmission for essential device functions such as software updates, on-demand features, and personalized experiences.

It’s not uncommon for companies to collect these data to offer a better software experience.

What do you think about this situation and Google’s response? Are you convinced, given Google’s history with data? Tell us your concerns in the comments below, and follow us on our Twitter and Facebook and more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news