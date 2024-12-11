Google Docs gets supercharged with Help Me Create feature

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google has unveiled a new AI-powered feature for its productivity suite, including the Help Me Write feature.

The latest addition, called Help Me Create, is designed to streamline the process of long-form documents in Google Docs.

This tool allows users to generate comprehensive documents with cover images, in-line visuals, stylized text, tables, and even integrated content from Google Drive files.

Let’s check out how you can use these tools to write documents flawlessly in Google Docs.

You can now easily write long documents on Google Docs with the Help Me Create feature

Unlike previous AI tools in Google Workspace, such as Help Me Write and Help Me Organize, which assist with ongoing tasks, Help Me Create helps users start from scratch.

By providing a prompt, users can generate detailed documents tailored to specific needs, such as marketing plans, event checklists, or project roadmaps.

With Help Me Create, users can outline their ideas, and the AI will produce a structured document with essential elements, including milestones, timelines, and actionable steps.

How to access the Help MeCreate feature in Google

The Help Me Create feature is accessible through a prominent button at the top of a new document or via the menu under File > New > Help Me Create.

Users can input specific descriptions of the document they want, pulling content directly from their Google Drive by referencing files with @ filename.

For those unsure of where to start, Google provides sample prompts, such as creating a roadmap for a product launch, to guide the process.

Who can access this tool?

Currently, the feature supports only pageless documents. It is available exclusively in English and is limited to Google Workspace users only. Get a free trial here or by clicking the button below.

However, Google may eventually extend this functionality to personal Google accounts.

Google says the gradual rollout of Help Me Create begins today. It will be widely available by December 16, 2024, and a full deployment is expected by January 9, 2025.

What are your thoughts on this new feature addition to Google Docs? Are you looking forward to using this feature? Tell us what you think in the comments down below, or ping us via our Twitter or Facebook.

