Google Gemini gets a memory function for personalized replies

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google has updated its Gemini AI to include a new feature that allows its Advanced subscription users to store and recall personal preferences, interests, and specific details indefinitely.

This will improve the AI’s ability to deliver personalized and relevant responses.

Previously, users could share preferences with Gemini, but this context was limited to individual conversations and would reset once a new chat started.

With the update, Gemini can now retain this information permanently.

Google Gemini now has a memory

This update transforms Gemini into a more personal and context-aware assistant, highlighting user convenience, customization, and adaptability while maintaining transparency.

Gemini Advanced users can now tell the AI about their preferences, such as favorite cuisines, dietary restrictions, or music tastes. This information will be remembered across sessions, enabling more tailored responses.

Rolling out starting today, you can ask Gemini Advanced to remember your interests and preferences for more helpful, relevant responses. Easily view, edit, or delete any information you've shared, and see when it’s used.



Try it in Gemini Advanced → https://t.co/Yh38BPvqjp pic.twitter.com/gR354OZxnV — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) November 19, 2024

For instance, if a user mentions enjoying a specific cuisine, Gemini might prioritize restaurants that offer that cuisine when providing recommendations.

If you save dietary restrictions, Gemini will refine its suggestions to align with those needs. Moreover, it also tailors Music recommendations based on previously shared preferences.

Gemini notifies users when it utilizes stored information to craft a response. Users have the option to edit or delete stored preferences, providing flexibility as interests change.

A dedicated “Saved Info” page, accessible via the app’s settings or natural queries, provides an overview of what Gemini remembers.

The feature is fully functional on the web version but has not yet rolled out to the app, even after updating.

This phased deployment suggests a broader release may follow, potentially extending to free users in the coming months.

The functionality is comparable to ChatGPT’s “Memory” feature, which also offers context for more personalized interactions.

Just like ChatGPT, Gemini will also keep track of your preferences, such as your favorite food, music taste, or the kind of pet you have.

Do you like the idea of Google Gemini becoming more personalized? Or do you think an AI chatbot remembering your details is a bad thing? Tell us what you think in the comments down below, or ping us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news