Google launches Android XR OS for AR and VR devices

Google has announced Android XR OS, a new operating system designed to power future extended reality (XR) devices, including VR headsets and AR glasses.

Building on its earlier experience with Google Glass, the company is re-entering the XR space, focusing on software while relying on partners like Samsung, Lynx, Sony and XREAL for hardware.

Android XR extends the core Android platform, tailoring it specifically for XR devices and supporting interaction through voice commands, air gestures, and controllers.

Google wants to put Gemini-powered Android system on your face

Google detailed the all-new Android XR OS in a blog post.

The key to this system is the integration of Google’s Gemini AI, which offers features like generative AI and advanced natural language processing to distinguish Android XR from competitors like Apple’s visionOS-powered Vision Pro.

With its upcoming XR headset, codenamed Project Moohan, Samsung is leading the Android XR’s hardware front. The first Android XR-powered device is slated for a 2025 launch.

Samsung plans to include traditional VR controllers, air gestures, and voice commands for gaming and productivity.

Image: Samsung/Google

The prototype features a glass front and a battery-packed head strap.

It supports immersive mixed-reality experiences with a color video feed of the user’s surroundings, though it does not seem to replicate Vision Pro’s eye projection feature.

Developers have early access to Android XR through emulators in Android Studio and limited Project Moohan prototypes.

Google aims to simplify XR development by ensuring compatibility with existing Google Play apps and games.

Collaborations with Qualcomm and Unity aim to streamline app and game porting for the platform.

Samsung’s involvement suggests more hardware, including AR glasses, could be on the horizon, although details remain scarce.

Google’s strategy focuses on developer accessibility, generative AI, and leveraging its existing Android ecosystem.

By addressing gaps in rival systems, such as visionOS’s limited focus on AI and traditional gaming controls, Android XR aims to attract a broad user base.

