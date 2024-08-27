Leak reveals alleged Google Pixel 9a real-life images

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google launched the Google Pixel 9 series just a few days ago, and with the dust yet to be settled, we have a Google Pixel 9a leak.

This so-called Pixel 9a leak comes from an X/Twitter user, ShrimpApplePro. According to the user, these alleged Pixel 9a’s real-world images come from a private Facebook group, which is believed to have been deleted. However, the user managed to grab the images showing the device’s design.

Now, the images show a Black handset with two cameras on its back. However, the most interesting part is the design.

Pixel 9a

Source: some random post on Facebook pic.twitter.com/y8jwaQM6Z8 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 ずっと真夜中でいいのに (@VNchocoTaco) August 26, 2024

Google adopted the new flat and boxy design for the Pixel 9 series, and similar to that, the images show the alleged Pixel 9a with the same design language with flat rails.

However, with the Pixel 9 series, Google left behind the old visor-type camera array style and adopted a chunky camera island that resembles Google’s search bar.

But this alleged Pixel 9a doesn’t have that. A small camera island holds two camera lenses, but it doesn’t protrude even slightly. Also, the LED flash is placed outside of the island.

Is this really Google Pixel 9a?

Image: Mystery Lupin on X/KnowTechie

Google’s mid-range A series phones, like the latest Pixel 8a, feature chunkier bezels, USB Type-C, and a single speaker grille placed at the bottom.

However, the design is an interesting departure from Google’s previous and current designs.

While the design is quite interesting, we are likely looking at a prototype phone, and the finalized version will likely have a different form factor.

So, love it or hate it, take this report with a grain of salt. We are uncertain about the validity of this leak, and we are far away from the Pixel 9a’s launch time, which is around Q2 2025.

Do you think this could really be the Google Pixel 9a? Or is it a fake leak? Let’s discuss it in the comments below, or on our Twitter or Facebook.

