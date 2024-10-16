Google Shopping is getting revamped with AI tools

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google Search entered a new era with the introduction of AI with Gemini, and it appears that Google Shopping is now receiving the same treatment. Google Shopping is introducing a tailored feed that displays a constant stream of items you might find interesting.

The new feature appears when you visit the shopping tab on Google and is available on both desktop browsers and mobile apps. Let’s check out what it has in store for you.

Google Shopping will now use AI to show you personalized recommendations

As part of an update, Google has now unveiled a completely redesigned Google Shopping experience using artificial intelligence.

Google says that this update will offer a better experience by displaying the most relevant products at the top based on your query. An AI-generated brief will then surface the most important factors to consider for your search and items that suit your needs.

Besides this, Google added a scrollable For You-like stream containing things that Google believes you’ll like. The tech giant claims this customized feed shows things that suit your interests, determined by your previous purchases and product search history.

To turn off the tailored feed, you can go to the Google Shopping menu and select Shopping preferences at the bottom. Alternatively, you can click the thumbs-down button to stop Google from displaying anything similar if you see something in your feed that you don’t like.

While this update could surely improve your shopping experience, it remains to see if it will receive the same treatment as the traditional Google search results.

It may introduce a new level of uneven favoritism as it did with Google search results. For instance, it may promote a product for a while and then suddenly decide it’s not good, just like it does with the websites in search results.

Anyway, the new Google Shopping is currently being rolled out in the US with a border release expected over the next few weeks.

What do you think about this new update to Google’s shopping experience? Would you trust AI product overviews? Tell us your thoughts in the comments, down below, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

