This portable shoe deodorizer & sterilizer gadget is a must-have and right now it’s just $80

Let’s face it, your feet stink. There’s no easy way to put it. It happens – you’re only human. If you’re looking to change that, consider checking out Gotek’s portable shoe deodorizer & sterilizer. Right now, it’s just $80, down from $99.

In just one hour, this puppy can revitalize your shoes and sneakers back to how you originally bought them. It kills 99.97% of bacteria, from the kind that leaves a nasty odor to the type that causes athlete’s foot (looking at you Kevin). And it’s so easy to use. With a press of a button, the ozone and harmful ion molecules penetrate every part of the shoe and keep it fresh for up to 16 hours of active use.

Even if you don’t need this for yourself, maybe someone in your house does. And seeing it discounted today at just $80 is a good enough reason to pull the trigger on this. Trust us; your nose will thank you for this. Click on the button below for more info.

