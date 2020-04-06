Grab a 3rd generation Echo Dot for $40

It’s been at least over a month since Amazon discounted its third-generation Echo Dots so seeing today’s price comes as a bit of surprise. While it’s not cheapest we’ve seen it, it’s a discount nonetheless. For a limited time, Amazon has the third-generation Echo Dot down to $40. It normally sells for $50.

These are great devices. They’re extremely helpful and useful when you really need them. A lot of us here at KnowTechie have at least one in our home and we can’t imagine life without it.

Scoring a new Echo Dot at just $40 is an insanely good deal and we wouldn’t think twice about passing this up. The newest Echo Dots are just $60 if you prefer to go down that route, but a 3rd generation does the trick too. We highly recommend scooping one up. Act fast tho, this may be the last time you see these at this price.