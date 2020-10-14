Grab The Last of Us Part II for 33% off right now on Prime Day 2020

If you are looking for some new games to enjoy, Prime Day 2020 is a great time to pick up some new titles. If you are a PlayStation 4 owner and haven’t tried out The Last of Us Part II yet, you can currently get it for $39.99, that’s 33% off its $60 price tag.

The Last of Us Part II is a stellar experience on PS4. It’s a third-person action-adventure game with heavy story elements set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Here’s what Sony has to say about the title:

“Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”

Check out the trailer below

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

