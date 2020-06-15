Grab the superb Roborock S6 robovac at a whopping 30% off in this limited time deal

If you’re fed up with manually vacuuming your floors while all the increased foot traffic during quarantine is messing up your carpets or floors, you’re in luck. The superb Roborock S6 is a whopping 30 percent off until June 17. That’s 30 percent off one of the best robovacs on the market, which will have your carpets and flooring gleaming in no time at all.

Lots of the KnowTechie team use Roborock’s devices to keep their places clean, and the S6 with its laser-mapped, edge-optimized cleaning paths is the closest thing you can get to a live-in cleaner. Seriously, I set mine to vacuum up before my alarm goes off, so my floors are always fresh when I wake up.

The best part? You can set individual rooms or sections when making schedules, so you won’t be rudely woken up by your robovac in the middle of the night, or when you’re trying to get your little one down for nap time. Nifty.

Make sure you add code ROBOROCKS6 when checking out to really clean up on value.

