You can never have enough storage in your computer, so grab yourself a bargain on one of the best SSDs we’ve used. While Amazon Prime Day is going on, you can get this 1TB SATA SSD from SK Hynix for $84. That’s almost 50-percent off the usual price of $160.

This 2.5-inch form factor SSD takes full advantage of SATA 3 speeds, with up to 560MB/s read speeds and 525MB/s write speeds. It’s also got best-in-class reliability, with 600TBW (terabytes written), making it the smart play for your precious data. From documents to games, this SSD drive can handle them all, and with a 1TB capacity you won’t be filling it up quickly.

For $84, this deal is an absolute steal to breathe life back into an aging laptop, or to add more storage to your desktop. Don’t forget to click on the 20-percent coupon to get the full deal on this SSD from Hynix.

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

