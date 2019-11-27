Grovemade has a bunch of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for its Every Day Carry items and more

Listen up. We know that your pocket space is precious, and the things you carry with you every day deserve to be just as precious. I mean, how else are you going to fit that phablet, and the power pack to recharge it? You know who else knows your pocket space should be special? Grovemade, who have poured their design know-how into creating beautiful tools that are an extension of your personality, not just mere ornaments or gadgets.

They don’t often have sales, but this Black Friday brings the start of a weekend where most of the Every Day Carry section is 20% off. That’s a nice chunk of change knocked off their beautiful Watch 01 (all styles, usually $195), their Apple Watch band bundles, their humble but timeless keyrings, or the minimalist knives, the handle of which is carved from a single piece of metal.

On Cyber Monday, the deals change but the same 20% off stays the same. December 2 and 3 are all about your working space, with discounts on monitor stands, their classy wool felt desk pads, and their wireless charging pads, in dark or light to match your other accessories.

Get these minimalist tools at a minimalist price, while you can.

