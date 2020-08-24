If you’ve got a relatively big company, there will most likely be many people who have access to the database. This means that not only are there lots of opportunities for security measures to be breached, but there will be lots of sensitive information stored in there that you don’t want to get out.

So, how do you protect your database and keep it safe from hackers? It feels like hackers are only getting smarter, which is why it’s always better to be safe than sorry. Let’s take a look at how to keep your database safe from hackers so that you can rest easy knowing your information is protected.

1. Change Your Password Often

Of course, you’ve heard of the suggestion that every password you use should be a strong one – and it should. One of the easiest ways for a hacker to get into your database is to guess the password, and if it’s easy, they should have no problem doing so.

However, if you really want to protect your information, you need to take things one step further, and consider changing your password often. We think that once a month is a good idea. This way, you can stay one step ahead of the hackers, and improve your security measures 12 times a year.

2. Try Computer Tracking Software

With lots of people having access to your company’s database every day, it will be hard to keep up with everything that goes on behind the scenes. It’s impossible for you to spend all day checking in on what people are doing, which means that your database is vulnerable to being hacked – both internally and externally.

This is where you need to try computer tracking software. Computer tracking software can monitor all activity on your work computers, especially if it relates to your company’s database. This way, you don’t have to worry about what’s happening, and you can get on with your day with peace of mind.

3. Use an Antivirus

If you want to keep those nasty, pesky computer viruses at bay so that your personal and work information never gets compromised, you need to use an antivirus. In fact, we don’t recommend ever connecting your computer to the internet without using antivirus software.

They can secure your database and ensure that any potential viruses are thwarted before they even infiltrate properly.

4. Try a VPN

If you want to keep your calls, messages, and conversations on your personal computer safe and secure, then you need to use a VPN. A VPN is a great way to keep your work information safe when you’re accessing the database. When everything can be secure and encrypted like this, you have a chance of keeping hackers at bay and securing your information.

Anything that you share on the database when you have access to it is encrypted when you use a VPN.

As technology becomes more advanced, it becomes more and more vital that you keep your company’s database safe from hackers. Learn from these tips, and avoid losing precious data.

