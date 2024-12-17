Hurry! Grab 3 months of Starz for just $3 a month

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Hold onto your remotes, folks. Starz just threw a curveball with an unmissable deal: 3 months for a mere $3.

Dive into a treasure trove of premium movies and series for less than the cost of yesterday’s coffee. Just click the button below to avail the deal.

Three months of STARZ for $2.99 a month Save 73% for the first three months of your STARZ subscription with this limited-time special offer. You can get access to this streaming service at just $2.99 a month for the first three months, instead of the regular $10.99 monthly charge. Sign up at STARZ

Why cough up serious cash for entertainment when Hollywood is basically knocking at your door with this massive lineup?

For those long, lazy weekends, Starz offers everything from blockbuster films to binge-worthy original series.

Get wrapped up in riveting dramas or laugh till you drop with comedies — all without forking out the big bucks.

Stream your favorites anytime

Flexible viewing on any device means you can enjoy top-notch content while doing, well, whatever!

Dynamic plots, memorable characters, and quality storytelling wait impatiently for your attention. Best part? Your wallet won’t flinch.

Forget the pricey theater; these cinematic gems are way better seen curled up on your couch. New movies, classic hits, exclusive originals — find it all here.

This steal won’t last long. Dive in today by smashing that Starz $3 Deal button. Enjoy three months of cinematic bliss, minus the splurge. Now, doesn’t that sound like a plot twist worth unraveling?

We love this STARZ deal. Are you considering grabbing it? We want to hear your opinions in the comments down below!

