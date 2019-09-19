If you just bought an iPhone 11, Pro, or Pro Max – slap this clear case on it for just $10

If you just dropped $900+ on the new iPhone 11, Pro, or Pro Max – for the love of God, slap a case on it. The last thing you need after dropping a wad of cash on it is having it fall out of your hand and smash on the floor. Seriously, you don’t want that. We’re guessing you don’t want that either. Just the thought of it is giving us a panic attack.

Well, if that’s the case, we found a killer deal on eBay that gets you one for just $10, regardless of which model you went with. That’s right; a $10 case protects your $000+ investment. I mean, uh, that’s kind of a no-brainer, and it would be pretty silly to pass on this. But then again, people have their own reasons.

Seriously, even if you don’t like the case, buy it and keep your phone protected while you look for a better one. $10 is a great price to pay for peace of mind. Don’t pass this up. For more info, click here.

Bonus Deal: If you bought the base iPhone 11, we found a deal that gets you a case for just $4. Have at it.

> iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max Case – $9.59 – Ebay

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.