If you need one, Nintendo Switch Pro controllers are just $55 right now

A few weeks ago we featured a deal on $55 Nintendo Switch Pro controllers. The deal lasted only a couple of days, but it seems to be back again at both Walmart and Amazon. So if you just got a new Switch for the holidays or know someone who does, take full advantage of this deal. We don’t usually see it at this price.

If you have a Switch and have been looking for either an extra controller for when friends come by (give them the Joy-Cons , you use the Pro controller, trust me) or just something better than Joy-Cons, definitely don’t pass this up.

Personally, between button layout, feel, and weight, it’s definitely a more desirable option than the Joy-Cons. Also, the Joy-Cons can feel a bit small in-hand, and the Pro controller alleviates that issue, as well. And at just $55, this is a no-brainer.

