iPadOS 18 update bricks several M4 iPad Pro models

Apple finally launched iPadOS earlier this week with a wide range of exciting features and updates, including the new native Calculator app, a redesigned Photos app, and dark and tinted app icons.

Unfortunately for iPad fans, the launch didn’t go smoothly. According to a Reddit thread, a revolting bug is bricking M4 iPad Pro models.

While Apple has pulled the latest iPadOS 18 update, there’s no word when the fix is coming

This is a severe issue for Apple, as the Cupertino firm has already pulled the iPadOS 18 update on the M4 iPad Pro models. If you have already downloaded the update, you won’t be able to install it even if you try, as the verification will fail. So, relax!

Meanwhile, non-M4 iPad users can proceed with the installation as usual since the bug doesn’t seem to affect other iPad models.

Coming to the core of the problem, apparently, after installing the new iPadOS 18 update, the M4 iPad Pro units have stopped responding, and the users are reportedly unable to recover the OS using a computer, as their tablets won’t respond to any form of input.

Their only option is to head to an Apple Store. Fortunately, Apple has delivered a statement regarding the issue to MacRumors,

We have temporarily removed the ‌iPadOS 18‌ update for M4 ‌iPad Pro‌ models as we work to resolve an issue that is impacting a small number of devices.

So, it remains unclear when Apple plans to fix the bug and reissue iPadOS 18 for M4 iPad Pro users. Meanwhile, the iPadOS 18.1 developer beta is still available. You can download and install it if you don’t mind the numerous bugs and glitches in the pre-release build.

