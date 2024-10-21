iPhone 16 Pro models are acting up, report users

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The iPhone 16 series, including the vanilla model, Plus model, Pro variant, and Pro Max unit, recently made its global debut in September. The latest series offers some exciting new updates over the last-gen models, featuring a new Action button and Apple intelligence.

Folks interested in these upgrades bought the iPhone 16 series models, but the Pro lineup owners are facing some issues with the devices. Multiple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max owners report random freezes and restarts.

iPhone 16 Pro models are randomly freezing and restarting

Folks who witnessed these issues on their iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max reported the issue on Reddit and Apple Support Communities. Users are experiencing unexpected iPhone freezing followed by a reboot.

Since the September release of the iPhone 16 models, there have been constant reports on the problem and continues to pile up to date. Even after installing the iOS 18.0.1 and iOS 18.1 updates, the problem continues to appear for users as the patches do not resolve it.

Moreover, the issue appears out of the blue when the display stops responding or responds very slowly to touch input. Then, the iPhone will meditate restart. Some users are also reporting unexpected restarts when in StandBy mode.

Tired of the random reboots, a few affected users contacted Apple soon after purchasing the new iPhones and were given replacements, but the problem recurred on the replacement models as well.

Since nearly all complaints are with the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max, it’s possible that only the Pro versions are affected.

While the problem is irregular for most users, others have reported 10 to 20 crashes daily. Folks over at MacRumors suggest it may be an iCloud bug because in several instances, performing a fresh install without reinstalling from an iCloud backup appears to have resolved the issue.

Do you have an affected iPhone 16 Pro? Have you been facing frequent issues? Let us know in the comments below, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news