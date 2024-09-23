iPhone 16 Pro users report annoying touchscreen issue

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The iPhone 16 Pro has barely been in our hot little hands for a week, and already those pesky early adopter bugs are crawling out of the woodwork.

The latest? A weird touchscreen glitch that’s leaving some users tapping, swiping, and screaming at their screens in frustration.

Here’s the deal: the new camera control button, which lets you snap pictures without opening the Camera app, is apparently messing with the touchscreen’s mojo. When you accidentally touch the area next to the camera button, the whole screen goes into lockdown mode, ignoring all taps and swipes until you lift your finger.

The good news is that this bug seems to be a software issue, so Apple should be able to squish it with an iOS update. In the meantime, some users have found that removing their case makes the glitch less likely to happen, so try going au naturel with your iPhone for now.

But here’s the thing: this isn’t the only touchscreen issue plaguing iPhone 16 Pro owners. Some folks report dead spots on the screen, where the screen thinks you’re touching somewhere else entirely.

And get this: the problem might be due to the iPhone 16 Pro’s sleeker, thinner bezels. Some users’ palms rest on the edge of the screen when they hold the phone, triggering the palm rejection algorithm and causing the touchscreen to freak out.

So, if you’re seeing this issue, try adjusting your grip and see if that makes a difference.

A solution: Some users are reporting that restarting the phone can temporarily resolve the issue, so try that if you’re seeing the glitch. If the problem persists, contact Apple Support for assistance.

The moral of the story? As with any new tech toy, those of us who dive in headfirst on day one are basically beta testers. But hey, that’s what makes it exciting, right?

