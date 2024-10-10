iPhone 16 sales are struggling, while 16 Pro stays strong: Report

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple’s iPhone 16 series debuted just a few weeks back. It’s about time we hear supply chain reports that show how sales appear to be going. Well-known Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has provided some positive news on iPhone 16 sales data.

Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the iPhone 16 Pro remains the top seller, while the standard iPhone 16 seems to be struggling a bit.

iPhone 16 series hasn’t set the sales chart on fire yet

The demand for the base 16 devices remains low, while shipments of the 16 Pro models are equivalent to iPhone 15 Pro orders from last year, with production continuing through China’s National Day break to meet demand.

Moreover, assembly orders for all four phones remain largely intact, with only a small 3-5 percent decline in component orders for the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.

According to the report, Apple requested suppliers to continue producing both Pro models during China’s week-long National Day holiday, indicating that demand for the duo has largely met expectations for this year’s phones.

Nonetheless, Kuo noted that the current shipment times for the 16 Pro are shorter than those for the iPhone 15 Pro.

However, the vanilla iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models are still yet to set the sales chart on fire.

To cope with this, Apple is likely to release a software upgrade with Apple Intelligence, which should boost sales. However, this is mostly limited to the US, as Apple Intelligence won’t reach Europe or China any time soon.

Kuo also states that the production estimate for iPhone 16 devices in Q4 2024 is 88-89 million units, slightly lower than the 90-91 million units produced last year.

As we approach the holidays, with Black Friday next month and Christmas just around the corner, Apple may sell more units and meet its target.

What are your thoughts on the iPhone 16 sales figures? Are you planning to get one during the holidays? Share your thoughts with us below in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

