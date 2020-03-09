Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds are just $50 right now in this eBay deal

If you don’t mind a refurb, eBay is blowing out the insanely popular Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds at just $50 a whack. They normally sell for $150. And it’s not an eBay refurb – these are directly refurbished by Jabra themselves.

Engineered for the best true wireless calls and music experience, Jabra’s Elite 65t is for those who want no wires to get in their way, and call quality that matches their music quality. Features up to 5 hours of battery (15 with charging case), and lets you personalize your music with a customizable equalizer. Instant access to Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant, and IP55 rated for water and dust resistance.

Listen, paying $50 vs. the regular price of $150 is an absolute no-brainer. Sure, it’s a refurb, but you also get a 180-day warranty so that should put your mind at ease. Seriously, this is a killer price that should not be passed up. Click the button below for more information.

