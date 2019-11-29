Jackery’s massive Portable PowerStation is just $117 right now (normally $150)

If you’re someone who enjoys the great outdoors or know someone who does – this insanely useful Portable PowerStation from Jackery is just $117 right now for Black Friday. It normally sells $159.

So what is it exactly? It’s basically a miniature version of a generator. The good thing with this one is that it doesn’t require any fuel or gas. It’s equipped with a 167 46,400mah/3.6V lithium-ion battery. In other words, it’s a big battery that should keep you all charged up for days. There’s a bunch of other cool features which you can read about here.

$117 is a killer price for this, don’t pass this up. This price is only good for today so be sure to pull the trigger on this sooner than later. These will go fast, don’t miss out.

Upcoming Cyber Monday deals from Jackery:

$30 off on Jackery Power Bar: 110V/85W (100W Peak) AC outlet, Compatible with a wide variety of laptops and other AC plug devices( devices that operate at no more than 85W). Comes with USB C, QC3.0 and 5V/2.4A three USB outputs.

$100 off on E500 power station: Provides stable power to a wide range of AC-relied devices from TVs, projectors to small blenders. Standard 12V/10A carport and 3*5V/2.4A USB ports power/charge all your car appliances and small electronic devices like car coolers, air pumps, car vacuums, laptops, phones. Enjoy a camping party like no others.

