M4 iPad Pro models have weak demand, as per supply chain data

Sales of Apple’s OLED iPad Pro, which brings display upgrades in an incredibly thin design, are apparently much behind predictions, as the device is having trouble attracting customers.

The M4-powered iPad Pro, Apple’s first iPad model with an OLED display, is no longer in demand, according to a recent report from Ross Young of DSCC. It’s also anticipated that fewer 11-inch and 13-inch panels will be shipped for the iPad Pro with an M4 chip.

Apple’s first-generation OLED iPad Pro came with upgrades like a compact design and the best display quality on an iPad to date. However, its sales have significantly underperformed the early estimates for the third quarter of 2024.

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) reports that demand for the device was anticipated to be extremely popular, but haven’t met the expectations.

After Apple launched the 11-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro which received positive reviews for its outstanding display technology, it anticipated shipping 10 million units in 2024.

However, that didn’t go as intended, as their panel exports had decreased by 40 percent by the third quarter, and by the end of the year, another 30 percent decline was anticipated. With a 90 percent decline in shipments anticipated for Q4 2024, the larger 13-inch model has seen the least demand.

Young cites a number of factors behind this, starting with the iPad’s cost. With the 11-inch and 13-inch devices starting at $999 and $1,299, respectively, he claims that the costs are steep for an iPad that is typically used in combination with an iPhone.

Most buyers unusually don’t upgrade their iPads with every new generation released. It seems like owners of older iPad Pro models are not persuaded to switch to the newest model despite the iPad Pro’s OLED displays and M4 chip.

