M4 MacBook Air, base iPad refresh on track for early 2025 launch

Apple had one of its biggest product launches just over a week ago: the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, and new AirPods 4, which have just hit the stores.

While we are still jittery from the iPhone fever, a fundamental analyst is already reporting about more Apple products with an expected 2025 launch: the M4 MacBook Air and the base model iPad.

The leak puts next month’s base iPad launch speculation in question

The report comes from the expert display analyst Ross Young through a new subscriber-only post on X/Twitter.

According to the analyst, display shipments for the new M4 MacBook Air (13- and 15-inch models) and a new 10.9-inch iPad are expected to start in October.

The display panels generally get shipped a few months before the products are slated to hit the shelves, and the timeline here suggests that we are looking at an early 2025 launch date for these new Apple devices.

Young’s statement also corroborates Mark Gurman’s earlier speculation about the M4 MacBook Air for a Q1 2025 launch, but not for the base iPad, which is expected to be refreshed this year.

Thus, the statement also casts some serious doubt about Apple’s iPad plans for the rest of 2024.

Early in the year, it was rumored that Apple was going to revamp its entire iPad lineup, and the Cupertino firm launched the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, the next-generation iPad Mini, the iPad Mini 7, is expected to debut next month, and so is the base model of the iPad.

But now it seems that we may have to wait an extra few months for the base iPad model unless Apple is planning to launch multiple base iPad models, with one coming in October and another in Spring.

Young has a strong track record with display-related leaks, so it is still unclear whether we will get a new iPad this fall.

Either way, one thing is certain: Apple has some stuff in store for early 2025.

